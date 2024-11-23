Truist Financial Downgrades Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) to Hold

Truist Financial lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $63.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

ASO opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.93. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $44.73 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,172. This trade represents a 11.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $1,021,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 162,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,040,000 after buying an additional 121,115 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $1,000,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

