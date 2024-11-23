Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Price

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JACK. Barclays increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Trading Down 0.6 %

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $40.84 and a 1-year high of $86.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.26%.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $33,867.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,360.66. The trade was a 5.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 70.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 89,649 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 20.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $429,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 43,086 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.