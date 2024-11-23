Truist Financial Increases RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target to $347.00

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $315.00 to $347.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NYSE:RBC opened at $336.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $240.36 and a fifty-two week high of $337.19.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.01). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $397.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $1,229,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,789.13. This trade represents a 25.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $145,367.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,588 shares in the company, valued at $93,227,932. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,327 shares of company stock worth $11,068,921. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 170.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 118,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after acquiring an additional 74,474 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,657,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 347,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,217 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 206,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,745,000 after purchasing an additional 48,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 123.9% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 81,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,085,000 after buying an additional 45,294 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

