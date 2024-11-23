TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41. TRX Gold has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TRX Gold by 201.9% in the third quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 72,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48,705 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TRX Gold by 9.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 334,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 29,416 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TRX Gold in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Featured Stories

