UBS Group Initiates Coverage on GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on GlobalFoundries from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on GlobalFoundries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut GlobalFoundries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.21.

GFS stock opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15. GlobalFoundries has a 52 week low of $35.85 and a 52 week high of $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.42.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 10.95%. GlobalFoundries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,496,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,375,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,403 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 267.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 257,749 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in GlobalFoundries during the third quarter worth about $8,361,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 200.0% in the second quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

