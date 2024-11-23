Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Lisa G. Iglesias Sells 5,000 Shares

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $363,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,342.40. This represents a 12.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UNM opened at $75.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $76.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.49.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Unum Group by 156.2% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 88,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 54,095 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Unum Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 94.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Unum Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.73.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

