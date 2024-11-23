V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) General Counsel Jeremy John Nance Sells 2,500 Shares

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jeremy John Nance sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $153,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,246.62. This represents a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

V2X Stock Down 0.9 %

V2X stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.85. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 216.58 and a beta of 0.57. V2X, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of V2X by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,997,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,439,000 after buying an additional 439,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of V2X by 15.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,741,000 after buying an additional 87,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V2X by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,476,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of V2X by 43.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 401,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,407,000 after buying an additional 121,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V2X by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on V2X from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on V2X from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on V2X in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Baird R W raised V2X to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

