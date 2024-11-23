Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV opened at $274.27 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $208.14 and a 1-year high of $276.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.81.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

