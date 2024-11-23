Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,627 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $157,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOE opened at $174.14 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.98 and a 1 year high of $174.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.68.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
