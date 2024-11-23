Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Lessened by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,571,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $250,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $96.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.53. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.27 and a 52 week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

