Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Trimmed by Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 282,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.3% of Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $56,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,487,000 after buying an additional 139,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,188,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,468,000 after buying an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,452,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,093,000 after buying an additional 102,423 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,452,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,633,000 after buying an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,336,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,866,000 after buying an additional 69,169 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $214.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.