Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
VOO stock opened at $547.48 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $416.57 and a 1 year high of $551.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $532.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.89.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
