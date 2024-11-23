Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Increased by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $180.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.26 and its 200 day moving average is $167.96.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.