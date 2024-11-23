Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

VSTM has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verastem from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Verastem from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Verastem alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VSTM

Verastem Price Performance

VSTM opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that Verastem will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Verastem by 546.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verastem by 67.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 359,060 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verastem by 18.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 65,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Verastem by 62.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.