Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $109.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.73.

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VKTX opened at $52.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.52. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 216,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $15,308,487.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,304,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,257,979.41. The trade was a 8.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $889,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,455. This represents a 53.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,117 shares of company stock worth $27,140,009. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 124.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 66.7% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

