Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AIO)

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AIO opened at $23.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.94.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

