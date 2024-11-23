Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 57.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EDF opened at $5.01 on Friday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $5.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26.

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.