Vistra Corp. Vice President Announces Retirement

Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) received notice on November 19, 2024, that Stephen J. Muscato, the Executive Vice President and President of Vistra Wholesale Operations & Development, will be stepping down from his position after serving the company for over 25 years. His resignation will take effect on January 1, 2025, with his official retirement anticipated around April 1, 2025.

To facilitate a seamless transition of duties, Mr. Muscato will remain with the company in a non-executive officer role until his retirement, under the terms outlined in his existing Amended and Restated Employment Agreement from May 5, 2022. As of January 1, 2025, the responsibilities overseen by Mr. Muscato will be redistributed among existing members of the leadership team.

Following the regulatory requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, this report was officially signed on November 20, 2024, by Stephanie Zapata Moore, the Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Vistra Corp.

This transition marks a significant change in Vistra Corp.’s executive team and operations, as the company prepares for a new chapter without the longstanding contributions of Mr. Muscato.

Please note that this information was sourced from Vistra Corp.’s recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 19, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Vistra’s 8K filing here.

