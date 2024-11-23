Vladimir Shmunis Sells 66,451 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2024

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 66,451 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $2,323,126.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,762,201.28. The trade was a 12.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE RNG opened at $36.91 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $608.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth $837,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 163.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 310,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 192,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 65.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 151,433 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on RingCentral from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities raised their price target on RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

