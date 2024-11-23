Vladimir Shmunis Sells 66,451 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 66,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $2,323,126.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,762,201.28. The trade was a 12.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
RingCentral Trading Up 5.9 %
NYSE RNG opened at $36.91 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59.
RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $608.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on RingCentral from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities raised their price target on RingCentral from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.
RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.
