Waddell & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 496,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,765 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 3.9% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $32,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.