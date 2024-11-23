Waddell & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 0.5% in the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 50.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $936.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $891.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $824.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $943.02.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $952.88.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. This represents a 44.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total value of $76,352.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,756 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

