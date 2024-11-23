Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases 14,840 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 591,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF accounts for 4.5% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $36,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3,430.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000.
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA EWX opened at $60.04 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $64.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66.
About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.
