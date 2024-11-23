Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases 18 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 896 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 407.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,129,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total transaction of $1,061,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,359,435.50. This trade represents a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total transaction of $3,826,245.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,358,685.04. The trade was a 10.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,119 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $602.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $529.52 and its 200 day moving average is $493.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $334.87 and a 1 year high of $607.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.00.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

