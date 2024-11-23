WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS) Shares Up 7.7% – What’s Next?

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 45,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 281,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.
WANG & LEE GROUP Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.
About WANG & LEE GROUP
WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors.
