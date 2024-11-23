Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock Position Increased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $19,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,050,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,948,000 after buying an additional 29,473 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 715,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 60.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 520,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,778,000 after purchasing an additional 195,778 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $215.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $219.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.81.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.83 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WTS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northcoast Research raised Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Watts Water Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total transaction of $4,415,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,356,749. The trade was a 10.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 4,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $955,377.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,278.50. The trade was a 22.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,974 shares of company stock worth $6,924,594 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.