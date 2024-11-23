Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $220.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADI. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.05.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.3 %

ADI opened at $214.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $179.63 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The company has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,108.91. The trade was a 16.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. The trade was a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,995 shares of company stock valued at $25,116,338. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.