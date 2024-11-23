Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $309,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $504,000. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.2% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average of $59.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $252.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $76.08.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $3,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,957. The trade was a 26.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,853,327.13. This represents a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Compass Point raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.83 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.07.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

