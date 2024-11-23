Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
GDO opened at $11.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $13.04.
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
