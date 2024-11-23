Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 287.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 63.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WES opened at $38.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average is $38.62. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 46.02%. The company had revenue of $883.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WES shares. Morgan Stanley cut Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

