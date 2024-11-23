Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock Price Down 6.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.58. 2,950,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 3,323,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZETA. B. Riley lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Steven H. Gerber bought 13,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $245,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,940,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,044.05. The trade was a 0.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Steinberg bought 53,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $1,032,726.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,564.40. This trade represents a 461.37 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 129,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,244. Company insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,717,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,723,000 after buying an additional 431,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zeta Global by 18.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,302,000 after acquiring an additional 674,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zeta Global by 12.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,900,000 after acquiring an additional 455,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 84,132.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,119 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,513,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

