Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Position Reduced by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,938 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,935 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,521,000 after buying an additional 722,041 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,736,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $391,239,000 after acquiring an additional 411,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,163,000 after acquiring an additional 211,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,413,000 after acquiring an additional 691,191 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.7 %

ZBH stock opened at $110.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.78.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.22.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

