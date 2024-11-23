Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $78.00 price target on the stock.

ZM has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.61.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $85.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.49. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $87.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 178,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $13,733,895.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $59,919.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,264.81. This represents a 23.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,108 shares of company stock worth $26,796,191 over the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $763,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,257,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,713,000 after purchasing an additional 167,618 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 655,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,696,000 after purchasing an additional 151,728 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $712,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

