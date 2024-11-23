Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Stock Price Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $14.07. Approximately 183,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 620,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZYME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZYME

Zymeworks Trading Up 4.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 84.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 8,049.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.