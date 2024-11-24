Algert Global LLC Purchases 25,941 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,941 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.22% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,018,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $124,761,000 after buying an additional 507,512 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,950,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 495,189 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,680,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,569,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $201,365,000 after buying an additional 320,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,655,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,058,000 after buying an additional 206,819 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:TDS opened at $34.04 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

