Analyzing Mercedes-Benz Group (MBGYY) and The Competition

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) is one of 76 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Mercedes-Benz Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mercedes-Benz Group $165.81 billion $15.43 billion 4.74 Mercedes-Benz Group Competitors $47.71 billion $2.76 billion 13.68

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Mercedes-Benz Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercedes-Benz Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Mercedes-Benz Group Competitors 1007 2610 3471 161 2.38

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 3.14%. Given Mercedes-Benz Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mercedes-Benz Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Mercedes-Benz Group has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercedes-Benz Group’s competitors have a beta of 3.50, meaning that their average share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mercedes-Benz Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercedes-Benz Group 7.36% 11.66% 4.11% Mercedes-Benz Group Competitors -1,664.19% -28.96% -11.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

