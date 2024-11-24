Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

VUSB stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average is $49.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

