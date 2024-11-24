Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance
VUSB stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average is $49.63.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.