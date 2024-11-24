Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,593.64. This represents a 40.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,405 shares of company stock valued at $94,817,966 in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE RCL opened at $241.49 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $103.61 and a 52 week high of $242.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

