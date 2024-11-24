Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Director Buys $22,097.00 in Stock

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) Director Kirk E. Kleiser bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $22,097.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,172. This trade represents a 76.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Catalyst Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CLST opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 million, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.12. Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56.

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Bancorp

About Catalyst Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Catalyst Bancorp by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Catalyst Bancorp by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 99,912 shares during the period. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

