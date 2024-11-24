CBRE Group, Inc. Announces Increase in Stock Repurchase Authorization

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) recently disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that its Board of Directors had sanctioned an extension to the company’s existing stock repurchase authorization. The announcement, released on November 21, 2024, highlighted the approval of an additional $5.0 billion for stock repurchases. This new authorization supplements the previous $4.0 billion repurchase program, which still had approximately $1.4 billion remaining as of September 30, 2024.

Emma Giamartino, the Chief Financial Officer of CBRE, emphasized the significance of share repurchases within the company’s capital allocation strategy. Giamartino stated, “Share repurchases are a key part of our capital allocation strategy. The expanded authorization is particularly timely given that we believe our shares’ current valuation understates our long-term growth prospects.”

CBRE’s strong financial standing was underscored in the announcement, noting the company’s robust liquidity of over $4 billion, minimal leverage, and an anticipated free cash flow exceeding $1 billion for the year. Giamartino expressed confidence in CBRE’s ability to maintain solid earnings and free cash flow growth well into the future, given its resilient and diversified business model.

Since 2021, CBRE has repurchased 36 million shares totaling around $3 billion, with an average price of approximately $83.50 per share. The company’s endeavors in effective capital allocation have been reinforced by this decision to expand their stock repurchase authorization.

CBRE Group, Inc., a globally recognized commercial real estate services and investment firm, continues to demonstrate its commitment to strategic financial management and enhancing shareholder value through its proactive approach to capital allocation.

The detailed press release regarding the expanded stock repurchase authorization can be accessed on CBRE’s investor relations website for further information.

