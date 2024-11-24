Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 730,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,668 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $79,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,908,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,510,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,877,000 after purchasing an additional 224,784 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,852,000 after buying an additional 2,016,075 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,287,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,535,000 after acquiring an additional 23,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,738,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,653,000 after acquiring an additional 88,294 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $130.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $87.55 and a 1-year high of $131.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 61.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.