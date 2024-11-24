Cerity Partners LLC Sells 3,433 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $52,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
SHV stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day moving average is $110.33. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.64.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
