Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,811,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,245,966 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $218,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,854,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 4,436,710 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 30.1% during the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,661,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,423 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,081.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,303,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LUMN opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.02.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In related news, Director James Fowler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 384,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,063.20. The trade was a 2.67 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

