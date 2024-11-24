Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Stock Price Up 2% – Still a Buy?

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00. 311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.01.

Croghan Bancshares Stock Up 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.72.

Croghan Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Croghan Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.57. Croghan Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

About Croghan Bancshares

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposit accounts, as well as safe deposit box and trust department services.

