Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,129 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.98% of AMERISAFE worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 1,028.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 14.4% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 76,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 97.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the second quarter worth $100,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AMERISAFE from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

AMERISAFE Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $58.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $60.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.38 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 19.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $3.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $13.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.97%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.