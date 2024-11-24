Estate Counselors LLC Buys 1,974 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,297,000 after buying an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $404.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $294.34 and a 12 month high of $410.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.78.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

