Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $434.10.

EG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $348.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,443,062.08. This trade represents a 9.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total transaction of $93,741.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,756.48. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 12,263.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,766,000 after acquiring an additional 412,040 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,564,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,750,000 after purchasing an additional 269,665 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 442.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 308,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,744,000 after buying an additional 251,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 30.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 580,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,057,000 after buying an additional 134,517 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EG stock opened at $389.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Everest Group has a one year low of $343.76 and a one year high of $417.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $380.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.52%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

