Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 204,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 89,041 shares.The stock last traded at $51.43 and had previously closed at $50.94.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSTA. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $752,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 39,768 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.