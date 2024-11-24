First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,176,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,208,000 after purchasing an additional 160,723 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ExlService by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,616,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,869,000 after buying an additional 233,108 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,871,000 after buying an additional 1,618,003 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,092,000 after buying an additional 87,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in ExlService by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,760,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after acquiring an additional 46,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 22,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $954,952.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,254.50. The trade was a 18.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $160,562.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,580 shares in the company, valued at $642,249. This trade represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,986,814 in the last 90 days. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXLS stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $47.32.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

