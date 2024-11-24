Flux Power Announces CEO’s Planned Retirement** **

**

On November 20, 2024, Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) made a significant disclosure in its Form 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Flux Power, Ronald Dutt, revealed his intention to retire from his current positions once a successor is appointed. The board of directors swiftly initiated a search process for a new CEO, and in the interim, Mr. Dutt will continue to support the company during this transition period.

Following this announcement, on November 21, 2024, Flux Power issued a press release confirming Mr. Dutt’s planned retirement. The release emphasized the Board of Directors’ efforts towards implementing a robust succession plan and commencing the search for a suitable replacement CEO. Mr. Dutt expressed gratitude for his tenure of 12 years with Flux Power and highlighted the company’s evolution from a startup to a recognized leader in providing innovative energy solutions for commercial and industrial sectors.

Director Michael Johnson conveyed appreciation for Mr. Dutt’s leadership and his pivotal role in Flux Power’s growth and success. The board remains committed to finding a qualified candidate to further advance the company’s mission and enhance its foundation.

Flux Power, a developer of advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions catering to industrial and commercial applications, aims to streamline operations with the appointment of a new CEO. The company’s lithium-ion battery packs offer cost-effective, environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional energy systems. Flux Power is focused on reducing emissions and enhancing sustainability across various industries.

The press release also contained a Forward-Looking Statements disclaimer, emphasizing the Company’s commitment to transparency with shareholders and regulatory bodies. Flux Power continues to adhere to reporting requirements and regulatory standards, underscoring its dedication to ethical business practices.

As Flux Power embarks on this pivotal leadership transition, the company remains resolute in its commitment to providing cutting-edge energy solutions and maintaining its market position in the industrial and commercial sectors.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) is renowned for designing, manufacturing, and marketing advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for diverse industrial and commercial sectors. With a focus on material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage, Flux Power’s battery packs equipped with proprietary battery management systems are designed to optimize performance, reduce costs, and promote environmental sustainability. By offering lithium-ion technology as an alternative to conventional energy solutions, Flux Power aims to enhance operational efficiency and lower carbon footprints across industries.

