Garner Asset Management Corp Has $7.32 Million Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. The RMR Group comprises 3.3% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp owned about 0.91% of The RMR Group worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 2,439.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The RMR Group by 327.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in The RMR Group by 75.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The RMR Group by 56.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $22.01 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $28.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $701.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 132.35%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Featured Articles

